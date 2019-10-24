Suspected would-be robber shot and killed inside Highland Park restaurant

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A suspected would-be robber has been shot and killed inside the Woodward Bistro in Highland Park.

Police said a man came inside the restaurant on Woodward near the Davison early Thursday morning with the intentions of robbing the place.

Investigators said the man got money from a worker inside the restaurant. He then tried to rob a customer.

That's when the owner of the business, who is a licensed CPL holder, opened fire, killing the suspect.

A female customer inside the restaurant was also injured in the shooting. She has been treated and released.

