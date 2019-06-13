Teen boy riding minibike killed when car loses control, hits house in Detroit

DETROIT - A teen boy on a minibike was killed Wednesday when the driver of a car lost control and hit him in Detroit.

Police said a 15-year-old was near a home in the area of East Robinwood and Helen streets just after 7 p.m. when a white Chevrolet Impala struck him and the house's porch.

A witness said the driver of the Impala, a 24-year-old man, was speeding when he ran a stop sign on Helen Street before losing control.

The driver of the Impala was arrested.

