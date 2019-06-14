Detroit man charged after 15-year-old Detroit boy killed by speeding car

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 15-year-old Detroit boy.

Decarious Terrell Davis-O’Neal, of Detroit, is accused of losing control of his vehicle, striking the boy and killing him.

Detroit police responded to the scene Wednesday after 7 p.m. on Helen Street near Robinwood Street. The victim was found in a driveway in the 18600 block of Helen Street. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the boy was sitting stationary on a minibike on the sidewalk of a nearby house when he was struck.

Davis-O’Neal was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with reckless driving causing death, which comes with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

He was arraigned Friday afternoon. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 24 at 8:30 a.m. The preliminary examination is scheduled for July 1 at 9 a.m.

Davis-O’Neal was given a $1 million cash/surety bond.

