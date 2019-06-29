Teen facing murder charges after fatally shooting 70-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT - A 17-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a 70-year-old Detroit man in April.

Original Story: Teen wanted in 70-year-old grandfather's fatal shooting at Detroit home

David Williams is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the April 6 shooting death of James Mintz.

Police said Mintz would not let Williams inro his house to see his granddaughter. An argument broke out between the two before the teen allegedly shot Mintz in the chest and then ran away from the home.

