Teen stabbed to death during fight at graduation party in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death Saturday during a graduation party in Taylor.

Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the Knights of Columbus All Saints Council Hall at 24900 Brest Road.

Four injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries, according to authorities.

"I assumed it was a mistake because they said there had been a stabbing. I thought maybe somebody injured themselves cutting a piece of cake," said Justin Mordarski, the CFO of the All Saints Building Corp.

There were about 20-30 people at the party.

"It was more of a one-on-one fight," Mordarski said.

Mordarski said friends tried to break up the fight.

The other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested Sunday during the investigation, Taylor police said.

Authorities also executed a search warrant in Southgate.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing a petition for the 16-year-old boy, officials said. He is being held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detection Facility.

