2 arrested in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy at Knights of Columbus Hall in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. - Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Taylor, police said.

Police were called at 10:54 p.m. Saturday to the hall at 24900 Brest Road, officials said. The hall was being rented out for a graduation party, police said.

Four injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries, according to authorities.

The other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested Sunday during the investigation, Taylor police said.

Authorities also executed a search warrant in Southgate.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing a petition for the 16-year-old boy, officials said. He is being held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detection Facility.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.