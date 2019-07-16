Tennessee man found dead in Michigan lake after kayak overturns

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 33-year-old man's body was pulled from Lakeville Lake on Tuesday morning in Oakland County's Addison Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the man, who is from Knoxville, Tenn., had been missing since early Tuesday morning. A woman reported about 1:52 a.m. that her sister and male friend were kayaking on the lake when both kayaks overturned. The female kayaker made it to shore after swimming for about 30 minutes, but the man never made it.

The woman who contacted police said she went out in her own boat looking for the missing kayaker. She found the kayak, but she never found the man.

The Sheriff's Office conducted an aerial search and a search with a K-9 in a partially wooded area near the shore. At about 9 a.m. Tuesday the man's body was found through the use of a sonar device, the Sheriff's Office said. He was found about 250 feet from the shore, submerged in 6-8 feet of water.

An autopsy will be performed as police investigate this death.

Dan Marsh, of the Addison Township Fire Department, said rescue efforts transitioned to a recovery operation about 5:30 a.m.

