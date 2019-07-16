Dive teams search for missing kayaker at Lakeville Lake in Addison Township

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Dive teams are searching for a missing kayaker at Lakeville Lake in Addison Township.

The man is believed to be from out of state and is in his 30s. Search crews were set up at Rochester and Lakeville roads.

The Oakland County Sherriff’s Department received the call about the situation around 1:53 a.m. Tuesday. Dan Marsh, of the Addison Township Fire Department, said rescue efforts transitioned to a recovery operation about 5:30 a.m.

"The call came out for a missing male subject on Lakeville Lake. He was on a kayak, and last seen on a kayak on the lake," Marsh said.

The man was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants.

