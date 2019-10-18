The Parade Company receives awards for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, more

DETROIT - The Parade Company has won 14 international industry awards for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade and more.

The company also produces the Hob Nobble Gobble, Turkey Trot and Ford Fireworks.

The awards were given at the IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Competition in Williamsburg, Virginia.

"We are incredibly proud that our team continues to be recognized as one of the best event producers in America and around the world," said Tony Michaels, the president and CEO of The Parade Company. "This amazing team works tirelessly with our remarkable partners to produce Detroit‘s most iconic traditions and showcases our city on a national stage."

Below are all the awards received:

Gold Awards:

• Best Full-Length National TV Programming, America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van

• Best Full-Length Local TV Programming, Ford Fireworks

• Best Promotional Photo, Best Parade voted by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers‘ Choice Awards

• Best Volunteer Program

• Best Educational Program, Parade of Arts Summer Camp presented by PNC

• Best Giveaway Item, Ford Matchbox Car, Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford



Silver Awards:

• Best On-Site Décor, Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford

• Best Event with an Event, Parade Studio Tour Program

• Best Hat, Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford



Bronze Awards:

• Best Creative News Stunt, Distinguished Clowns Corp Greeting at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

• Best Company Image Piece, Holiday Card

• Best Outdoor Billboard, Ford Fireworks

• Best Event Invite, Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford

• Best Street Banner, America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van

