Thieves end up trapped inside Warren business

WARREN, Mich. - A forklift repair business at Sherwood Avenue and Nine Mile Road in Warren was broken into on Saturday.

Security camera video shows the thieves drive a truck through RSG Industrial Repair's back fence, but when it was time for them to make their getaway, the truck got stuck on the fence.

"I laughed," said Ron Gerst, with RSG. "I thought it was ridiculous. Maybe you deserve to be trapped."

Gerst said he's frustrated, and if the thieves needed a job done, they should have come during regular business hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

