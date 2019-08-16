Thieves steal $7,000 worth of equipment from Dearborn Heights glass business

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Surveillance video shows two men working together to steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a Dearborn Heights business Monday.

According to the Dearborn Heights Police Department, at about 7 p.m., two men broke into a trailer at Nevets Glass, located near the intersection of Van Born and Gulley roads. The two stole several tools and a large folding ladder.

For just over a decade, Nevets Glass has operated in Dearborn Heights. Owner Sam Anouti received a huge loss when the business was targeted. The video shows one of the suspects getting out and, with some tool, cutting the heavy-duty lock to the trailer. Within seconds, he started filling his SUV with everything Anouti had worked hard for.

The theft left Anouti with a huge void. Cameras are visible with bold signs to let people know they're recording, but the thieves still managed to steal everything in the trailer. The video also shows Anouti arriving the next morning to find the trailer wide open.

An estimated $7,000 worth of work items were stolen. Anouti is hoping someone can identify the men in the video.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-7468.

ORIGINAL: Police seek public assistance in identifying Dearborn Heights burglary suspects

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.