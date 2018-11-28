Thieves target Highland Park Fire Department headquarters while firefighters sleep inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Officials said thieves targeted Highland Park's fire headquarters while firefighters were still inside.

It happened around 3 a.m. one day this weekend at the headquarters on Gerald Street right off of Woodward Avenue. Officials said burglars broke the glass on the steel rear door of the fire department and let themselves inside.

There were at least five Highland Park firefighters asleep inside, according to authorities.

Highland Park officials said it was a bold act by burglars who were clearly targeting the fire department.

After checking equipment and personal items, officials believe two drills and a lawn mower were taken out the back door.

It's unclear how many people got into the fire headquarters or how long they were inside.

The fire department has security cameras, but they weren't recording. Local 4 was told the hard drive to collect the images is broken.

