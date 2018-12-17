Trenton officer finds kayak, uses it to rescue woman inside car sinking in Detroit River

TRENTON, Mich. - A woman was rescued by a Trenton police officer after her car went into the Detroit River, according to officials.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near the corner of West Road and Riverside Drive in Trenton, police said.

Officials said the woman's car went flying into the river, and when police arrived, one of the officers saw a kayak in the back of a nearby home and used it to paddle toward the woman.

When he got to the car, which was sinking, he rescued her by breaking the window with the paddle and pulling her out, according to authorities.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to be OK, police said.

