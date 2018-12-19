Trenton police body camera footage shows frantic rescue of woman from Detroit River

TRENTON, Mich. - Body camera footage has been released that shows the frantic rescue of a woman after her car went into the Detroit River.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday near the corner of West Road and Riverside Drive in Trenton, police said.

Officers got the call that there was an SUV sinking in the river and they rushed to the scene. They located the vehicle and spotted the woman in the driver's seat.

Police looked around for something they could use to reach the woman and grabbed a kayak found in the back of a nearby home and used it to paddle toward the woman.

When an officer got to the car he rescued her by breaking the window with the paddle and pulling her out, according to authorities.

