Troy homicide victim identified as doctor, mother of 2

TROY, Mich. - A 20-year-old man is accused of bludgeoning his aunt to death in their Troy home on Shoreline Street.

The victim has been identified as Dr. Rubab Ferdous Huq, a prominent member of the Bangladeshi-American community. Huq specialized in emergency medicine and family practice.

“Her achievement as a woman coming from Bangladesh and with all the adversity of her situation showed that, no matter how challenging, anything can be achieved,” said MD Alam, a family friend.

Huq was the mother of two sons, who she raised on her own after her husband died of cancer. She lived in an upscale Troy subdivision.

Her extended family had two other homes in the neighborhood. Police said her nephew beat her to death with a dumbbell Monday afternoon and then fled the scene on foot.

It took tracking dogs and a police helicopter to track him to where he was hiding -- behind a bush on a nearby golf course.

The suspect is in police custody but has not yet been charged.

“We as a community are mourning,” Alam said. “We just want people to know that our prayers are with her family.”

