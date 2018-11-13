Man accused of beating aunt to death in Troy

TROY, Mich. - A 20-year-old man is accused of bludgeoning his aunt to death in their Troy home on Shoreline Street.

The man is in custody, but the neighborhood has been on lockdown all night. Police said the man beat the victim with a dumbbell and left her in the basement of a home while he went to another home.

Police said the man tried to escape when they arrived and he jumped out of a second-story window. It took tracking dogs and a helicopter an hour to find him. He was located hiding behind a bush on a nearby golf course.

"He jumped out of a second-story window and took off running. We had a foot pursuit take place at first and then we had (a) K-9 arrive to track him to a golf course," said Troy Police Captain Bob Redmond.

Neighbors had no idea anything had happened until a swarm of police descended on the subdivision and the golf course.

Troy police set up a perimeter blocks away from the home and are checking IDs to let people into the subdivision.

Three of the homes in the subdivision are owned by extended family members of the victim and suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL: Troy police say 20-year-old man arrested after killing his aunt

