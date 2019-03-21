Troy homicide: Woman found dead in closet at mobile home park

TROY, Mich. - Homicide investigators in Troy believe a woman in her 60s was killed and put in a closet at the Troy Villa mobile home park near Stephenson Highway and Maple Road.

The woman was found in the mobile home 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after police were called for a welfare check. Investigators believe she was killed within the past couple of days.

The cause of death will be determined by the Oakland County Medical Examiner's officer after an autopsy is performed later Thursday.

Police believe that this is a domestic homicide and are expected to release more information/

Michigan State Police are assisting with the forensic crime lab.

