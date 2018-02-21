Troy man wakes to sight of pizzas dumped on Jeep for 3rd time this month

TROY, Mich. - A man has woken to the sight of pizza and pizza boxes dumped on his vehicle outside his home in Troy for the third time this month.

The most recent incident happened Monday night in the 2000 block of Brinston Street.

Police said the man awoke at about 4 a.m. to a noise coming from outside his home, where he found two vandals dumping pizza and pizza boxes onto his red 2016 Jeep Compass.

The victim was unable to provide authorities with possible suspects.

