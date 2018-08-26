Troy middle school assistant principal arrested after home invasion

TROY, Mich. - Smith Middle School assistant principal Amy Buchanan was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly breaking into a student's home.

The homeowner reported that $40 was taken from the home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Smith Middle School assistant principal charged with home invasion in Troy

Smith Middle School's website said the 2018-19 school year is Buchanan's 10th year as the assistant principal.

"To me, she was just always that person that would stick her neck out always for the students, always," parent Theresa Roberts said.

Roberts had seen Buchanan at the middle school Friday morning.

"Literally just an hour to two hours before," Roberts said.

According to authorities, Troy police officers were called to Booth Street for a possible home invasion. The homeowner received an alert from their security company that motion was detected by their camera systems at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The homeowner reviewed the footage and identified the intruder as Buchanan. The video shows Buchanan allegedly looking through a purse and drawers and walking through the house. Police believe Buchanan was familiar with the home because she drove a student there earlier in the day.

"There's got to be more to the story," Roberts said. "We know her and she's in our community and for when something like this happens, it's disruptive."

Police made contact with Buchanan and arrested her on a home invasion charge. Police said she told officers that she was looking for prescription pills in the home.

"I'm sad that by the fact that she had to resort to petty theft for this huge epidemic of prescription drug addiction that's going on in our country," parent Tara Walters said.

Buchanan has been place on administrative leave.

"It makes me really sad because she is a good person," Walters said. "She did a really good job at that school."

Buchanan was charged with second-degree home invasion Saturday morning.

