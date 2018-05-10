Troy police cat develops medical condition on eve of swearing in ceremony

TROY, Mich. - The Troy Police Department's police cat was expected to be sworn in Friday but has unfortunately developed a serious medical condition and now the next cat in line will most likely fill the role.

Pawfficer Badges has a condition that is transmittable to other cats and the department is awaiting further information about the cat's diagnosis.

Several other cats will be interviewed Friday. The cats have already been "vetted" by the Michigan Humane Society.

Get well soon Badges. You were the cat Troy deserved, but not the one it needs right now.

The department launched a campaign earlier this year to add a police cat to the team and after hitting their goal of Twitter retweets, the department picked a cat to fill the role.

It’s official. Our police cat is named Pawfficer Badges. pic.twitter.com/xLRlMK635J — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 1, 2018

