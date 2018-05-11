Troy Police Department selects new cat officer after former becomes ill before swear-in

TROY, Mich. - A brand new cat officer will be sworn into the Troy Police Department's force on Friday.

The new cat will fill the role expected to be filled by Pawfficer Badges, who was scheduled to be sworn in Friday but has unfortunately developed a serious medical condition.

The cat's condition is transmittable to other cats and the department is awaiting further information about the cat's diagnosis.

Pawfficer Badges

Troy police selected a new cat Friday morning from the Michigan Humane Society:

New Troy police cat officer to be sworn in May 11, 2018. (WDIV)

The new cat is yet to be named. Watch video of the new cat above.

The swear-in ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Friday.

Pawfficer’s name: Badges II (in honor of Badges I) or a new name? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ON9WHbEtuT — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 11, 2018

A glimpse into the pawfficer interview process... pic.twitter.com/AoqSiFCJw3 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) May 11, 2018

