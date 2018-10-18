Troy police investigating potential serial bank robber

Troy and Macomb County police officers are investigating a potential serial bank robber after two banks were robbed on Oct. 18, 2018 (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Police are investigating a woman who they believe could be responsible for two bank robberies on Thursday.

The first bank robbery occurred at a Comerica Bank in Macomb Township at about noon.

According to authorities, Macomb County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched the Comerica Bank located in the 16000 block of 26 Mile Road. A woman entered the bank, handed an employee a note demanding money and fled with a small number of large bills.

She left in a silver vehicle

The second bank robbery occurred at about 2:15 p.m. at the Flagstar Bank, located near the intersection of Big Beaver and Alpine roads.

According to Troy police, a woman entered the bank and passed a note to the teller. No weapon was seen. She was able to flee with an unknown amount of money.

The woman was described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and wearing sunglasses, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a knee-length blue coat. Troy police reported she covered her face with a dark scarf.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department at 586-307-9358 or the Troy Police Department at 248-524-0777.

