Troy road rage assault victim pulls out handgun after being punched in face due to car crash

TROY, Mich. - Punches were thrown and a handgun was drawn during a road rage incident following a car crash in Troy.

At 5:32 p.m. Sunday, a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck bumped into a salt spreader attached to the back of a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, police said. The Silverado was pulling out of a private business onto eastbound West South Boulevard west of Rochester Road.

A 54-year-old Rochester man got out of the Silverado to see if there was any damage to the salt spreader. A 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Macomb, got out of the Sierra.

An argument broke out, and the two people from Macomb started to assault the 54-year-old man, police said. He was punched in the face several times before he escaped, officials said.

When the man got away, he pulled out his handgun and pointed it at the assailants, who retreated to the Silverado and called 911, police said.

Officers responded to the crash scene, took possession of the handgun and turned the report over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review. Criminal charges are possible.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.