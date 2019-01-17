Troy students seek donations for care packages for troops overseas

TROY, Mich. - Students from Athens High School are asking for assistance in a service project aimed at helping U.S. armed forces overseas.

Fatinah Albeez said the students are hoping to send off 200 care packages, but they're running short on donations.

"I think it's imporant to remind them that we miss them," Albeez said. "We love them and really appreciate what they're doing for us."

Donations are needed by Friday, or Monday at 8 a.m. at the latest.

Students are asking for the following donations:

Socks -- Crew sized, suitable to wear with combat boots, not short, white or black.

Foot powder.

Candy/gum.

Beef jerk.

Sunflower seeds/nuts.

Wet wipes.

Energy bars/granola bars.

Coffee/tea.

Sunblock.

Chapstick.

Small Michigan- or Detroit-based sports stuff, such as nerf balls, pennants, T-shirts, bandanas, etc.

The school cannot take any products that conatin aerosol or alcohol, such as mouthwash and hand sanitizer.

Donations can be dropped off at any Troy School District school or at the district's central office administration building at 4400 Livernois Ave. in Troy.