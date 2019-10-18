Troy Target security helps man find keys, discovers more than $500 stolen goods in car

Officers recovered the stolen goods and the man was arrested and charged with second-degree retail fraud. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A Target loss prevention officer in Troy was reviewing security footage while helping a man find his lost car key fob when he discovered the man had walked out of the store with $532.82 worth of merchandise without paying, according to Troy officials.

The 59-year-old Rochester Hills man was seen pushing a full cart out of the store on Coolidge Highway after failing to pay, according to officials.

When Troy officers arrived at the scene, the suspect told them his receipt for the purchase was in the car and he agreed to let officers search his Fiat 500X. Officers were unable to locate the receipt, according to officials.

Security staff also told responding officers there was another cart filled with merchandise just inside the doors, appearing to have been staged by the suspect.

Troy officers recovered the stolen goods ⁠— including a soap dispenser, bacon and a rug ⁠— and the man was arrested and charged with second-degree retail fraud.

