Troy woman charged for drunkenly walking into wrong home, spitting in police car, officials say

TROY, Mich. - A Troy woman who was held at gunpoint by a resident after drunkenly entering the wrong home has been charged, according to police.

The incident happened at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4000 block of Gatesford Circle, police said.

Taylor Monique Moore, 26, walked into the house and the homeowner held her at gunpoint, officials said. Police arrived and found Moore sitting on a chair in the home, according to authorities.

Officers told Moore to show her hands and get onto the ground, but she refused and had to be assisted to the ground, police said.

Moore resisted being put into handcuffs and began to spit inside the police vehicle and did so again when she was escorted into the lockup facility, according to officials.

Police determined Moore was drunk, and she submitted to a preliminary breath test, registering a .21 percent blood alcohol level, officers said.

Authorities believe Moore mistook the home for her own.

She is charged with entering an occupied dwelling without permission and hindering and obstructing police officers.

Moore was arraigned Wednesday.

