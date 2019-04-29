Troy woman held at gunpoint after drunkenly walking into wrong home, police say

TROY, Mich. - A 26-year-old Troy woman was held at gunpoint by a resident after drunkenly entering the wrong home, according to police.

The incident happened at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4000 block of Gatesford Circle, police said.

When the woman walked into the house, the homeowner held her at gunpoint, officials said. Police arrived and found the woman sitting on a chair in the home, according to authorities.

Officers told the woman to show her hands and get onto the ground, but she refused and had to be assisted to the ground, police said.

She resisted being put into handcuffs and began to spit inside the police vehicle and did so again when she was escorted into the lockup facility, according to officials.

Police determined the woman was drunk, and she submitted to a preliminary breath test, registering a .21 percent blood alcohol level, officers said.

Authorities believe the woman mistook the home for her own.

The woman is charged with entering an occupied dwelling without permission and hindering and obstructing police officers.

She is scheduled to be arraigned May 8.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.