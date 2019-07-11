Twins charged in Nicky D's Coney Island shooting due in court

DETROIT - Twin brothers Dwight and Duane Samuels will be back in court Thursday to face a long list of charges including assault with intent to murder.

The attack happened June 19 inside the Nicky D's Coney Island at 7 Mile and Greenfield roads in Detroit. Video from the restaurant shows two men going after the 40-year-old victim who was simply a customer waiting for his cheeseburger.

Watch the surveillance video:

A worker, who didn't want to be identified, said the men were irate because fried mushrooms weren't on the menu. The man they attacked is a regular customer. He got shot in the jaw but is expected to recover.

The 61-year-old brothers are Detroit residents. The following charges have been brought against them: Assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

A man was shot June 19, 2019 inside Nicky D's Coney Island in Detroit. (WDIV)

