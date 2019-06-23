61-year-old twin brothers charged in Detroit Coney Island assault

The suspects, one armed with a metal pipe and the other armed with a gun, attacked a 40-year-old victim after they were told the restaurant did not sell fried mushrooms.

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged twin brothers Dwight Samuels and Duane Samuels, both 61 of Detroit in connection with an assault that happened at Nicky D's Coney Island.

At 2 a.m. Wednesday, the suspects allegedly entered the restaurant in the 15700 block of West 7 Mile Road and argued with customers.

The suspects, one armed with a metal pipe and the other armed with a gun, attacked a 40-year-old victim after they were told the restaurant did not sell fried mushrooms.

The victim was beaten with the pipe and then shot in his face, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. The suspects fled from the scene in a car.

The Detroit Police Department asked the public for information about the assault and were able to make arrests.

The following charges have been brought against both suspects: assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

They are expected to be arraigned in 34th District Court after 11 a.m. Saturday, the prosecutor's office said.

