Two arrests made in shooting of 11-year-old boy outside Pontiac party store

PONTIAC, Mich. - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that critically injured an 11-year-old boy outside a party store in Pontiac on Monday night.

It happened right at the corner of Joslyn Road and Mansfield Avenue, across from the GM plant.

“My sister called me and asked me whether I heard what happened to her grandson? I said, 'what?' She said he got shot. I said, 'got shot, what happened?' said Queenie Hawkins-Jones.

It was the phone call Hawkins-Jones said she wasn’t expecting to get. The news that her nephew was shot shook her to her core.

“I don’t know when all of this is going to end,” said Hawkins-Jones.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. The boy was with a relative at the store. They left the store and got inside their car.

That is when the suspect started shooting at the car. The boy was shot in the leg. According to police, the victim’s relative was arguing with the suspect inside the store, but the store owner, Phillip Shouneyia, has a different story.

“They were all inside the store at the same time and they were just buying stuff and as they left the building it all happened outside in the street of my store,” said Shouneyia.

Meanwhile, Hawkins-Jones says something needs to happen.

“All we can do is pray. That’s all we can do is pray,” said Hawkins-Jones.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man in connection with the case.

One has been charged with the shooting. The other has been charged for possession of an unregistered .357 handgun.



