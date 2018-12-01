Two suspects arrested in armed robbery, taken to Eaton County Jail

Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday at a business located in the 6000 block of west Saginaw Highway.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened recently at a business located in the 6000 block of west Saginaw Highway.

At around 9 a.m. Friday, deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office assigned to Delta Township responded to reports of an armed robbery at the business.

The Eaton County central dispatch released information about two subjects armed with handguns who stole money from the business and left the area on foot.

While responding to the incident, a deputy located a vehicle leaving the area with two people who fit the description of the suspects in the armed robbery.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Evidence of the robbery was found while the vehicle was searched.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Eaton County Jail pending authorization of charges from the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspects are identified as a 19-year old man from Mason and a 20-year-old man from Charlotte.

The Lansing Township Police Department assisted deputies in the arrests.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.