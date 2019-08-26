Two pedestrians killed in crash on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills

Police in Farmington Hills are asking for witnesses to come forward after two people were killed by a car on 12 Mile Sunday night.

The incident happened west of Orchard Lake Road just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses tell police the victims were attempting to cross the street when they were struck.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, according to police.

