Mother, child killed in pedestrian crash on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, sources say

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A mother and a child were killed Sunday while trying to cross 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, sources said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on 12 Mile Road, west of Orchard Lake Road, officials said.

Witnesses told police the woman and child were crossing the road when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, according to authorities.

Farmington Hills police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and provide information. Witnesses can call police at 248-871-2600.

