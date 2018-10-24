Two West Bloomfield men investigated for money laundering after Detroit drug bust

DETROIT - Detroit narcotics officers have spent the last 24 hours counting and cataloging illegal drugs they seized from a massive drug bust at a Detroit check cashing business.

Police said they uncovered cocaine, marijuana, heroin and ecstasy. Two West Bloomfield brothers owned the check cashing business and what appeared to be a vacant storefront next to it in a strip mall at Connor Street and East Warren Avenue.

Police said the vacant storefront was where a majority of the drugs were warehoused.

“We had information there would possibly be heroin and cocaine at the location but we had no idea it would be to this volume,” said Lt. Jonathan Parnell, with the Detroit Police Department.

While Detroit police moved in to bust the strip mall locations, they also moved in on the brothers' homes in West Bloomfield. In addition to the drugs, they took in more than half-million dollars in cash from their homes and the store.

Police have moved to freeze some of the men's other financial assets. The brothers have not been officially charged.

The case is going to federal investigators and both of the men will be investigated for money laundering.

As a result of the execution of the search warrants, authorities confiscated the following:

Total kilos: 34.17 kilos

15.16 kilos of cocaine, heroin & MDMA combined

19.01 kilos of marijuana

Total narcotic street value confiscations: $16,996,420

7,495.2 grams - cocaine (7.5 kilos) street value: $2,998,080

19,018 grams - marijuana (19.01 kilos) street value: $190,180

2,270.2 grams - heroin (2.27 Kilos) street value: $4,086,360

5,401.3 grams - MDMA-ecstasy (5.4 kilos) street value: $9,721,800

During the operation, four vehicles and two handguns were also seized, along with $444,941.

