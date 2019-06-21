Uber vehicle struck on Lodge Freeway; passenger robbed

An Uber driver was involved in a crash June 21, 2019 on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Shots were fired Friday morning along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit when an Uber passenger was robbed after a collision.

An Uber driver was traveling with a passenger when two cars hit the Uber vehicle about 5:30 a.m., forcing it to pull over on the northbound side of Lodge Freeway near I-75. That's when two people exited those vehicles and robbed the Uber passenger. The robbers then took off in the vehicles.

Shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Detroit police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.