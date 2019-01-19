Unborn baby dies after Pontiac man assaults girlfriend during argument

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac woman's unborn child died when her boyfriend stomped on her stomach during an argument early Saturday, authorities said.

The 19-year-old woman called authorities just before 4 a.m. She said that her boyfriend was being assaulted by her brother at a home in the 40 block of Leonard Lane. She then told authorities that her boyfriend had kicked her in the stomach.

When Oakland County sheriff's deputies arrived, the woman told them she refused to give her 22-year-old boyfriend her cellphone during an argument, so he pulled her off a bed by her feet and stomped on her stomach.

Deputies said the woman, who was six months pregnant, was in severe pain when they arrived. She was transported to St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital, where the unborn baby was pronounced dead.

The boyfriend, who fled the home, was located at a home in the 20 block of South Tasmania Street. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

