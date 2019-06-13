Undercover FBI agent busts Troy man for child pornography charges

DETROIT - On Wednesday, FBI agents searched the home of Anthony Naiman, a 40-year-old-man from Troy, who is suspected of possessing child pornography, an affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the search warrant was executed after an undercover agent spoke to Naiman through Kik Messanger over the course of several days in February. The FBI said Naiman's account shared a video of what is believed to be a 9-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.

Authorities claim Naiman allegedly sent child pornography to the FBI agent, requested the agent produce child pornography and told the agent about engaging in sexual activity with a relative of his.

The affidavit said Naiman was present when the FBI searched his home on Sylvia Drive and that, during the search, he admitted the Kik Messenger account was his and that he used it to send and receive child pornography.

The FBI claims that Naiman admitted that he communicated with nearly a dozen boys ages 15 to 17 and had them send him photos of their genitalia. The affidavit also claims Naiman admitted to exposing himself on a webcam to underage boys and sexually assaulting an underage relative of his.

The FBI filed the criminal complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Authorities said Naiman could be charged with access with intent to view child pornography and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.