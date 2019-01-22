University of Detroit Mercy basketball guard breaking records

DETROIT - A home-schooled recruit has quickly become a star at the University of Detroit Mercy as a freshman player on the basketball team.

Antoine Davis is breaking records. He finished with 32 points against Milwaukee, and it was his eighth 30-point game. He also had two 40-point games this season, including the 48 points he put up against Wright State.

"I put so much work in," Davis said. "The rim gets bigger. It's like shooting into the ocean."

Davis has worked hard for his success and his father can vouch for that.

"Three times per day. Two hours each. Most shots we ever shot in a day was 10,000. We shot 60,000 shots in 12 days," Davis' father said.

Davis' father accepted a head coaching job at Detroit Mercy and brought Antoine along with him.

Antoine Davis' brother works as an assistant coach and while his grandmother isn't on the staff, she's a big fan.

Antoine Davis leads the nation with 91 3-point shots made and he's chasing the NCAA record for most 3-pointers by a freshman. That record is currently held by Steph Curry.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.