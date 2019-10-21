Unknown shooter opens fire on Ypsilanti Township home

Authorities said a shooter or shooters fled in this car after opening fire on a Ypsilanti Township home Oct. 20, 2019. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An unknown shooter or shooters opened fire Sunday on a home in Ypsilanti Township, authorities said.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the home in the 300 block of Devonshire Street was damaged by gunfire about 11:05 p.m.

People were inside the house, but no one was injured.

Authorities said the shooter or shooters fled in a light-colored sedan in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-484-6740.

Authorities said a shooter or shooters fled in this car after opening fire on a Ypsilanti Township home Oct. 20, 2019. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.