Up to 3,000 gallons of untreated sewage spill into Huron River

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - City officials announced that about 3,000 gallons of untreated sewage have made it into the Huron River.

Officials said the sewage got into the river after a sewer pipe broke Friday in downtown Ann Arbor. The pipe was fixed shortly after, but not before the sewage reached a storm pipe that flows into the Huron River.

The city is taking water samples, but for the time being, canoeing and kayaking is off limits on the Huron River.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.