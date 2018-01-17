USGS estimates epicenter of Michigan meteor earthquake to be north of Chelsea

DETROIT - The search continues for meteorite around Metro Detroit and beyond following a meteor earthquake that rattled the Great Lakes region on Tuesday.

Now, the USGS estimates the epicenter of the meteor earthquake to be north of Chelsea, somewhere between Ann Arbor and East Lansing.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed Tuesday that a meteor was sighted over Metro Detroit and caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

Local 4 received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion.

