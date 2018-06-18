Utica business damaged after car crashes into store

UTICA, Mich. - A Utica business was damaged after a driver lost control of a car and crashed into the store.

A vehicle slammed Macomb Restaurant Supply on Van Dyke between Hall and 21 Mile roads after the driver spilled ice cream and instead of hitting the brake, hit the accelerator.

Part of the store was destroyed, but nobody was injured.

"Right now, I'm thinking, I got orders to fill in the morning and I don't know what the heck I'm gonna do," owner Frank Marino said.

Marino has a lot of cleaning up to do, but has already had help from family members.

"It's good to have good people in your life, every morning," he said. "I say, 'God, thank you for all the great things in my life,' and this just shows there's great people in my life."

