Van Buren Township man killed in head-on crash with 17-year-old Canton driver, police say

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 64-year-old Van Buren Township man was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash with a 17-year-old Canton driver, according to authorities.

Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Belleville Road in Van Buren Township.

The 17-year-old boy was driving south on Belleville Road south of Ecorse Road, police said. He struck a vehicle heading north on Belleville Road, officials said.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the 17-year-old has been taken to a nearby hospital. He is stable.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been involved in the crash, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

