Venezuela, Uruguay warn against travel to cities in the United States; list includes Detroit

DETROIT - After two mass shootings left at least 31 dead in Ohio and Texas over the weekend, other countries are advising residents to not visit the United States.

Both Uruguay and Venezuela are urging their citizens to take precautions or postpone travel to the United States over the "proliferation of acts of violence and hate crimes." Detroit is specifically cited as a city to avoid.

Residents of Detroit and city leaders are reacting to the news. Many residents said they believe the warnings are unfair.

They said Downtown Detroit is a thriving part of our community and is filled with people and businesses that are proud to be there. The travel advisory has many perturbed.

One life-long Detroit resident though said while the announcement bothers him, he also agrees with it. He was born and raised in Detroit and lives just blocks away from where a murdered happened Tuesday morning on the city's east side.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan pointed out that Detroit has huge national events including the Democratic debates and the NAACP convention without incident.

Watch the video above for the full report.

