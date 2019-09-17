Veterans need help moving historic monument to Detroit's riverfront

DETROIT - After decades of neglect there are plans to move a massive tribute to veterans from its location on Woodward and State Fair avenues.

While the move is expected to give the nearly 80-year-old monument a new lease on life, there's a huge challenge. Veterans need help to raise money to physically move the monument.

A fundraising campaign has been started at the Department of Michigan American Legion to get the monument to its new home. The monument is expected to be placed at Milligan State Park on Detroit's riverfront.

A GoFundMe page is expected to be created by the end of the week.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.