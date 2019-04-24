Vice President Mike Pence talks auto industry growth during Metro Detroit visit

DEARBORN, Mich. - During a stop in Metro Detroit, Vice President Mike Pence discussed economic growth, particularly in the auto industry.

Pence visited Dearborn and Taylor on Wednesday.

"This is about jobs, it's about growth, this is about making sure that there's more investment in America, more growth in manufacturing and, in particular, more growth in the auto industry," he said.

While speaking to auto industry executives, Pence claimed a newly negotiated NAFTA replacement levels the playing field for U.S. automakers.

The United Auto Workers put out a statement Wednesday saying they are happy President Donald Trump renegotiated NAFTA but want more negotiations for a better deal.

Hear more about Pence's Michigan visit in the video above.

