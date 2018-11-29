Victims give graphic, horrific impact statements during ex-Monroe County judge sentencing

MONROE, Mich. - Jarod Calkins, a former Monroe County judge who pleaded guilty earlier this year to felony charges connected to a prostitution case, was sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison.

Detailed impact statements were read out loud. Many of the victims said they met Calkins online.

One victim said he had an online profile advertising himself as a "sugar daddy" searching for younger women.

The details of the abusive encounters were graphic and disturbing. Victims described being tied up, tortured, emotionally manipulated and paid for sexual acts.

"I felt like his personal sex slave," one victim said.

Calkins was originally charged with hiring women for sex, but pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Originally, Calkins could have faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the prostitution charges, which were dropped as part of the plea deal.

