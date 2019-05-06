Victims in Downtown Detroit shootings all young men

DETROIT - There is new information about two separate shootings that injured four people in Downtown Detroit.

The first shooting happened at Monroe and Beaubien streets, in the heart of Greektown, and three people were injured.

Original story: 3 men shot overnight in Detroit's Greektown: What we know

Watch footage from the Greektown shooting here

The second shooting happened two hours later at Woodward and Adams avenues, right near Comerica Park.

Greektown is a very popular destination in Downtown Detroit. There are restaurants, businesses, a plethora of entertainment options and cameras on every corner, but those cameras didn’t stop the shooting.

Police said thousands of people were celebrating Cinco De Mayo. All of the victims were young men. A 20-year-old, a 23-year-old, a 24-year-old and a 32-year-old were shot.

“We are certain of the identities of all four suspects. Apprehension efforts are underway and we believe all are responsible for this incident in varying ways,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. “I highly recommend that you turn yourself in.”

The news of the two shootings shocked people, including Nadine Sands.

“I felt very safe until you told me what has happened. I didn’t know. So I’m walking around here real freely because this is where everybody congregates. This is where I pay my bills. I have never been approached in a wrong way,” said Sands.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.