3 men shot overnight in Detroit's Greektown: What we know

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that wounded three people Monday morning in Greektown.

According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at Beaubien and Monroe streets.

Two victims told police that they heard shots from a crowd and started to run from the scene before they realized that they had been shot. The third victim was driven to the hospital.

All of the victims are men: a 23-year-old was shot and is listed in stable condition; a 32-year-old was shot and is also listed in stable condition; and a 24-year-old was shot in the foot.

The shooter is believed to have been wearing a blue coat with a hood up, dark pants and white shoes.

If you have any information you're asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260.

