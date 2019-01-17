VIDEO: $5,000 reward offered for identifying Detroit arson suspect

Police are looking for a person responsible for an arson in Detroit that occurred on Jan. 12, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating an unknown person wanted in connection with an arson that occurred on the city's west side.

According to authorities, the incident happened Saturday just before 5 a.m. in the 15700 block of Appoline Street. An unknown person threw a rock through the back window of a silver 2005 Chrysler Town & Country and then threw a Molotov cocktail inside the vehicle and walked away.

The person returned with a towel and a gas can full of gasoline, lit the towel on fire and threw both items into the vehicle, causing it to erupt into flames.

Surveillance video of the suspect and the arson can be seen below.

No injuries were reported.

The Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The man is described as being between 20 and 25 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white shoes.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.